Excitement will fill the air in Mzimba as four local football teams, Chanthomba Academy, Danger Boys, Kizomba United, and Mzimba Young Bullets, compete in the Pemba 4 Giants Bonanza.

This tournament aims to showcase local talent and encourage young people to value education and healthy living.

The event is organized by John Pemba Kankhuni, the owner of Kankhuni Investment and General Deals.

He hopes to use football to guide the youth away from harmful habits like alcohol and drug abuse. He believes the competition can motivate young people to make better choices for their education and health.

“I have organized this tournament to inspire the youths to focus on education and health,” Kankhuni said. “Many young people face challenges like alcohol and drug abuse, and this event is one way to address that.” He hopes the competition will create a positive environment where young people can learn discipline and teamwork through sports.

Local sports journalist Zax Msukwa praised the initiative, saying it’s a great way to bring the community together and raise the standard of football in the area. “Football can unite and inspire people. It’s wonderful to see leaders like Kankhuni making such a difference in their community,” Msukwa said.

Kankhuni has supported football in Mzimba for many years, helping teams with funding and resources. His efforts have allowed young athletes to develop their skills and enjoy the game.

The community is eagerly waiting for a day of thrilling football and an opportunity to support the youth. The Pemba 4 Giants Bonanza isn’t just about winning it’s a step toward building a healthier, brighter future for Mzimba’s young generation.

The winner will receive MK130,000.00 and a trophy. The runner-up will get MK70,000.00, and the third-place team will take home MK40,000.00.

Special awards of MK15,000.00 each will be given to the top goal scorer, the best goalkeeper, and the best player of the tournament. The total cost of the Bonanza is MK350,000.00.