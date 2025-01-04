Residents of Mzimba are raising alarms over the ongoing absence of a vital bridge connecting the Chimukusa and Chanthomba areas, a situation that has worsened with the onset of the rainy season.

The lack of the bridge has created serious challenges for the community, particularly for school children who face perilous crossings to attend Kazengo Full Primary School.

For years, locals have voiced concerns about the difficulties caused by the absence of the bridge, which forces children to take long and dangerous routes during heavy rains. In some cases, children must wade through streams, risking their safety just to reach school. This situation has disrupted education and daily life in the area, leaving many residents frustrated.

“We’ve been asking our Member of Parliament, Jacob Hara, to address this issue for over ten years, but nothing has been done,” said a concerned resident from Chimukusa. “Our children are forced to take risky paths to school, and it’s only getting worse.”

Despite repeated pleas for support from locals, MP Jacob Hara, who also serves as the Minister of Public Works, has not responded to the calls for help. The community has suggested that the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) could be used to fund the bridge, but their requests have gone unanswered.

Moses Nkhana, Executive Director of the Mzimba Youth Organization, expressed solidarity with the residents.

“We’ve had multiple meetings with the community, trying to engage the MP, but he has consistently avoided our requests for dialogue,” Nkhana said. “There are many projects that look good on paper, but very few have been implemented on the ground.”

Residents are now urging the government to take urgent action to build the bridge, hoping it will not only improve school access for children but also facilitate better business and public service access in the area.

They are calling on MP Jacob Hara to fulfil his promises and address the urgent transportation issues affecting their daily lives.