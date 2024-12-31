Thomas Chirwa, a political analyst and a lecturer based in Dar es Salaam, has praised the decision by the United Transformation Movement to fire Michael Usi from the party, saying it as a crucial step in maintaining unity within the party.

“I commend UTM for showing Michael Usi the exit. He had become a source of confusion within the party,” Chirwa told Malawi24.

The UTM has expelled its former leader following a disciplinary hearing held earlier on Monday.

The expulsion comes after allegations that Usi engaged in activities that threatened the party’s unity.

In a statement confirmed by UTM’s Publicity Secretary, Felix Njawala, it was revealed that Usi refused to attend the disciplinary hearing and instead chose to communicate through his legal team.

His lawyers reportedly stated that Usi did not recognize the authority of the disciplinary process.

The charges against Usi included actions that could create divisions within the party and damage UTM’s reputation. He was also accused of supporting or associating with organizations outside of UTM, which violated Article 22 (8) (k) of the party’s constitution.

Usi assumed the UTM presidency in June following the death of the party’s founder, Saulos Chilima. However, his leadership was marked by controversy, which ultimately led to today’s expulsion.

Political observers view this move as a step toward strengthening discipline within the party. “This sends a clear message that no one is above the rules,” Chirwa added.

Speaking to the people who had gathered at his government residence in the Mudi area of Blantyre City, Michael Usi stated that he could not attend the committee, describing it as unconstitutional because its leaders had been elected in violation of the law.

As UTM moves forward without Usi, the party’s leadership has assured supporters that it will continue to focus on building stronger internal structures and preparing for the next political phase.