Mzimba police have arrested three individuals for selling counterfeit fertilizer and deceiving farmers in the area.

The suspects, identified as Ajas Chinga (40) from Tchowe Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Sosola in Machinga District; Ali Salim (33) from Kalichero, TA Maganga in Salima District; and Kennedy Mbewe (23) from Kapinga Village, TA Wimbe in Kasungu District, were apprehended at Mzimba Boma.

Mzimba Police Spokesperson Maria Banda confirmed the arrests, stating that the suspects were caught red-handed selling fake fertilizer to unsuspecting farmers. Banda explained that the trio targeted local farmers during the planting season, a time when the demand for fertilizer is high.

One of the victims, Sara Jere from Manyamula, expressed her frustration. Speaking to Malawi24, Jere said, “I bought fertilizer from these people, hoping it would help improve my yield. But later, I realized it was fake and useless for farming.”

The suspects are currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing. Police have warned farmers to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of fertilizer before making purchases.

This incident has raised concerns about the prevalence of counterfeit agricultural products in the country, which pose a threat to food security and the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

Authorities have pledged to intensify efforts to combat the sale of counterfeit goods and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Mzimba police have also urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to the sale of fertilizer or other agricultural inputs.