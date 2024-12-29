It has been established that the number of early pregnancy cases is rampant in the area of Traditional Authority Ndakwera in Chikwawa, a development which is worrying the stakeholders in the district.

This transpired during an interface meeting at the headquarters of the Traditional Authority.

He expressed concern over the escalating cases of early pregnancies amongst the young girls who are supposed to be at school.

The traditional leader disclosed that in November 2024 alone, 43 women were pregnancy-positive, of which 38 were girls.

“This is a worrisome situation in the community which needs to be looked at seriously,” he said.

Speaking to one of the youth in the area Juliet Makhaza said lack of knowledge on reproductive services is fuelling early pregnancies.

She observed that they are failing to access information on the importance of reproduction; hence, most young girls are the victims.

” We need to have the information on the reproductive services for us to learn more at a closer distance,” said Makhaza.

The Church’s Action in Relief and Development (CARD) is implementing a project in the area to address the vice.

By Cornelius Lupenga