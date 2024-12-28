Archbishop Thomas Msusa of the Blantyre Archdiocese has broken his silence following criticism from a group of self-proclaimed concerned faith leaders.

The group, during a press briefing in Lilongwe, criticized the archbishop for his comments on the findings of the Commission of Inquiry into the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

However, their briefing descended into chaos as they accused each other of unequal distribution of funds allegedly tied to their activities.

In his response, Archbishop Msusa expressed no regret for the message he delivered during the Christmas Eve Mass. In his sermon, he had voiced dissatisfaction with the findings of the inquiry, questioning the transparency and thoroughness of the report.

“I do not regret what I said. My message was meant to express my reservations about the outcome of the Commission of Inquiry. It was not intended to attack anyone but to call for accountability,” said Msusa.

The archbishop acknowledged the unexpected attention his remarks have received, sparking discussions across the nation among citizens, religious leaders, politicians, and government officials. He described the widespread debate as a positive step toward free speech and national healing.

“I am surprised in a positive way to see that everyone—young and old, from different walks of life—is debating my message. I’m very happy because the debate is part of their healing process,” he said.

While welcoming constructive criticism, Archbishop Msusa urged Malawians to engage in respectful and meaningful discussions.

He called on all parties to avoid personal attacks and instead focus on addressing the issues raised.

“I encourage everyone to discuss this matter with respect and positivity. Let us not attack one another but instead work together to ensure justice and truth prevail,” he added.

The Archbishop also expressed hope that the relevant authorities would take the concerns raised by various groups seriously and act accordingly.

The plane crash, which claimed the lives of Vice President Chilima and eight others, has left the nation in mourning, with many demanding transparency and accountability in uncovering the cause of the tragedy.

Archbishop Msusa’s comments have reignited public discourse on the matter, emphasizing the importance of free speech and open dialogue in addressing national issues.