The ongoing investigation into the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others has cast doubt on a key claim. The Commission of Inquiry has determined that reports suggesting the military plane was approaching Mzuzu Airport at the time of the crash are not credible.

According to testimonies presented to the Commission, the claim that the aircraft was nearing Mzuzu Airport does not align with flight data and other critical evidence. Key witnesses, including aviation experts and the pilot’s logs, provided information that refutes this assertion.

The Commission emphasized that credible evidence indicates the plane was on a different route at the time of the incident, consistent with earlier testimony from the flight crew.

The Commission highlighted several inconsistencies that undermine the credibility of the claim:

Firstly, radar and GPS data show the plane was not descending toward Mzuzu Airport.

Secondly, the weather over Mzuzu was reported to be unfavourable, which aligns with the pilot’s decision to take a direct route instead of the standard W601 route.

Thirdly, accounts from aviation officials and ground staff at Mzuzu Airport did not corroborate the presence of the plane in the vicinity.

The dismissal of this claim has helped to dispel speculation that the crash occurred during an attempted landing at Mzuzu Airport. Instead, the inquiry has focused on other factors, including adverse weather conditions, communication challenges, and possible mechanical failures.

The Commission of Inquiry, chaired by Justice Jabbar Alide, is working tirelessly to provide a comprehensive account of the events leading to the crash. As more details emerge, the nation is hopeful that the final report will offer clarity, accountability, and actionable recommendations to prevent future aviation tragedies.

The findings thus far serve as a reminder of the importance of relying on verified evidence rather than unsubstantiated reports during such sensitive investigations.