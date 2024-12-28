The Mzukuzuku Area Development Committee (ADC), led by Chairperson Flemmings Zgambo, has taken a bold step to ensure accountability among non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating in the area.

The committee has summoned all NGOs working within the community, requiring them to justify their activities and demonstrate their impact.

In an interview with Malawi24, Zgambo expressed the committee’s growing concerns over the lack of tangible results from several NGOs claiming to support the community.

“Our committee has found that most organizations claiming to help our area are doing nothing on the ground,” Zgambo stated. “As the Mzukuzuku Development Committee, we have written to all organizations operating in our area to come and explain their activities. If they fail to appear and provide convincing explanations, we will ask them to leave our area because this is not a place to misuse funds.”

According to Zgambo, the decision follows the committee’s discovery that many NGOs are failing to deliver on their commitments, despite receiving funding intended to benefit the local population.

The move has sparked discussions among community members and local stakeholders, with many supporting the committee’s efforts to ensure resources are used effectively.

The Mzukuzuku Development Committee’s actions highlight the growing demand for transparency and accountability in NGO operations across Malawi.

As the committee awaits responses from the summoned organizations, residents remain hopeful that the outcome will lead to better services and meaningful development in the area.

Political and good governance expert Victor Chipofya praised the Mzukuzuku Area Development Committee (ADC) for taking this proactive step.

“This is a positive development, and it shows that people now understand their role in the progress of their area. I encourage them to keep holding others accountable. I hope other communities will learn from their example,” said Chipofya.