Vice President Michael Usi is facing backlash after making controversial remarks criticizing his party, UTM, for its communication practices.

Usi recently questioned the party’s habit of addressing letters to social media platforms instead of submitting them directly to the appropriate authorities.

The comments have sparked debate, with political analyst Griffin Maruwasa describing Usi’s criticism as both ironic and surprising. Maruwasa highlighted inconsistencies in Usi’s approach, pointing out his tendency to speak informally in public.

“I find it surprising that the Vice President, who often speaks casually, is now calling for strict adherence to procedures. What does he mean by procedures in this case?” Maruwasa questioned.

Maruwasa expressed support for the UTM disciplinary committee’s decision to summon Usi for clarification, urging the Vice President to separate personal opinions from his official responsibilities.

“Usi has a pattern of trivializing serious matters. While he claims to avoid drama, he often ends up creating it. This blurs the line between his role as an actor, Manganya, and his duties as Vice President, which undermines his credibility,” Maruwasa added.

Usi, who is widely known for his acting career as Manganya, has previously criticized his party, accusing it of breaching its principles. However, he has yet to specify which rules he believes UTM has violated.

UTM recently summoned Usi to appear before its disciplinary committee to explain his remarks. Party spokesperson Felix Njawala defended the decision, stating that proper procedures had been followed.

“Yes, the Vice President has been summoned, and we have adhered to all necessary protocols,” Njawala confirmed to Malawi24.

Observers suggest that Usi’s comments and the resulting disciplinary action reflect deeper divisions within UTM as it faces internal challenges and questions about its political future.