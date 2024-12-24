After mixing traditional sounds with Amapiano beats, Gibo Pearson has returned to his roots with his latest release, “Adzamwa,” which is now trending this festive season.

A big thank you goes to Tricky Beats for the audio production and, of course, to VJ Ken for the well-directed and shot music video. Like a breath of fresh air, Pearson mostly fuses traditional melodies with contemporary beats, crafting a sound that captivates his audience.

In many ways, “Adzamwa” mirrors Jetu’s latest song “Waimanya,” which conveys a message about those who dislike seeing others succeed. Pearson reinforces this idea, warning that those who harbour jealousy will be dosed with painkillers. As the saying goes, “Success breeds envy,” and Pearson doesn’t shy away from addressing this head-on.

However, the only difference is that Pearson is remarkably articulate for someone who earns a little but uses it to enjoy life, while others are consumed by jealousy.

What if he or she earns a lot? Those jealous people will suffer from diarrhea, as the weight of their envy becomes too much to bear. In this way, Pearson illustrates that happiness is not measured by wealth, but by the joy one extracts from life.

The 4:16 track employs a verse-chorus structure that is trending now, emphasizing the importance of clear expression in the verses before transitioning to a catchy chorus, which delivers short and memorable messages.

This marks the third song from the hitmaker of “Izathera ma Penalty” this year. It includes “Galu Ndine,” released earlier this year, which has nearly 2 million views on YouTube, breaking records for his other releases.

Yet, “Adzamwa,” released just a day ago, is seeing slow growth, currently at over 100k views, but the trend is promising. As they say, “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” and good things take time to flourish.

With his catchy slogan “Phalombe Music,” Pearson stands out among Malawian artists for his commitment to traditional music that embodies Malawian culture.

While he fuses in other genres like Amapiano, he ensures the essence of his roots remains a prominent part of his songs, like the heartbeat of a vibrant community that refuses to fade away.