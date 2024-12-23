With only 9 days, 1 week, and 216 hours left in this year, veteran singer Peter Sambo, is poised to reclaim his status as a household name on New Year’s Day with his iconic song “Tachilowa,” released in 2003.

Currently in the United Kingdom, Sambo’s return with “Tachilowa” is highly anticipated, as his song has become a beacon of hope that lights the way for the twelve months ahead.

Every January 1st, Sambo trends like wildfire, capturing hearts with his idealistic song that delivers a powerful message.

While his melody resonates deeply, his achievements have largely been overlooked by award organizers and other relevant authorities that celebrate the arts.

As the proverb goes, “A prophet is not without honour except in his own country,” and Sambo’s contributions seem to echo this truth.

In April, Malawi24 published a story with the headline: “Why hasn’t Peter Sambo, the ‘Tachilowa’ hitmaker, received a lifetime award since 2003?” The answer remains as elusive as a shadow in the night, leaving many to wonder why such talent has gone unrecognized.

“I sing for the one who gave me the gift of life; people are simply enjoying what wasn’t meant for them in the first place. All my songs are prayers,” noted Sambo before his exit from gospel music in August.

Just because many fans remember him once a year for that particular song, he further emphasized that he prefers having friends and supporters rather than fans.