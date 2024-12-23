Thomas Chirwa, a political analyst and lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam, has labelled Vice President Michael Usi a “confusion,” accusing him of fueling divisions within the United Transformation Movement (UTM) party.

Chirwa argued that Usi’s recent public statements were intended to undermine the party’s unity and stability. He suggested that if Usi is dissatisfied with his role in UTM, he should resign rather than disrupt the party’s internal operations.

“If Usi truly belongs to UTM, why didn’t he raise his concerns directly with the party leadership? Every organization has proper channels for addressing grievances. Publicly airing such issues demonstrates poor leadership. Use should adhere to established protocols,” Chirwa remarked.

The controversy began after Usi accused certain UTM members of mismanaging funds provided by the party’s leader, Saulos Chilima, for party activities. These allegations have sparked heated discussions and heightened political tensions.

“Usi’s behaviour clearly shows he is no longer loyal to UTM. His true allegiance lies outside the Tonse Alliance. My advice to him is simple: leave UTM and focus on his Odya zake alibe mulandu group, which he created,” Chirwa added.

In response, UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala dismissed Usi’s allegations, calling them baseless and reaffirming the party’s commitment to its mission despite the distractions.

The unfolding drama exposes deeper internal challenges within UTM, as divisions threaten to derail its political objectives. Political observers are closely monitoring how the party will navigate this crisis and whether it can restore unity among its members.