The upcoming September elections will be a critical test for police officers in Malawi, requiring discipline, dedication, and professionalism.

This is according to Central West Region Police Commissioner Barbra Mchenga Tsiga, who emphasized the importance of neutrality and professionalism among law enforcers during a recent awareness march in Lilongwe.

Tsiga noted that the period leading up to the elections will be challenging for everyone, not just the police.

She stressed that officers must remain committed to upholding the law and maintaining order, while also being mindful of their role in ensuring a peaceful and fair electoral process.

“As we approach the elections, it’s essential that we remain focused and dedicated to our duties,” Tsiga said, adding that

“We must be prepared to face the challenges that come with this critical period, and we must do so with professionalism and integrity.”

Tsiga’s call for discipline and professionalism comes as the Malawi Police Service prepares for a crucial role in maintaining law and order during the elections.

With her experience as a commissioner, having been recently promoted to the position and becoming one of the youngest female commissioners in the service, Tsiga’s words carry significant weight.

The awareness march, organized by the Police Mobile Service (C-Division) in Lilongwe, aimed to promote public awareness and engagement on key issues related to the elections.

Tsiga’s message to the officers was clear: they must remain neutral and professional in their duties, upholding the law and protecting the rights of all citizens.