Former United Transformation Movement (UTM) president Michael Usi is facing the possibility of expulsion from the party after being summoned to a disciplinary hearing over allegations of misconduct and supporting a rival party.

A letter signed by the party’s Director of Legal Affairs, Charles Dokera Thole, accuses Usi of behaving in a manner that provokes division within the party and supporting a rival party, contrary to the UTM Constitution.

Specifically, the charges allege that Usi mobilized UTM supporters to attend a government function despite the termination of the UTM-MCP coalition and urged followers to support and vote for the MCP during voter registration whistle stops in Mwanza district.

If found guilty, Usi may face severe disciplinary action, including expulsion from the party. This would be a significant blow to his political career, as he has been a key figure in the UTM party.

The disciplinary committee’s summons comes amidst tensions within the party, with Usi having withdrawn from the UTM convention and being replaced as party leader. The new leadership has been critical of Usi’s actions, with some calling for his discipline.

While informing Usi that he is at liberty to appear before the Committee with the company of his lawyer, the party says, “Your absence will be construed as a lack of defence, and the Committee will enter a verdict against you without further ado.”

Usi has been summoned to appear before the disciplinary committee on Monday, December 30, 2024, at the UTM head office in Lilongwe.