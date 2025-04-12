The highly anticipated Season 8 of the Airtel Top 8, Malawi’s premier football tournament, kicks off today at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre. The season opener promises to be an electrifying encounter between reigning champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Creck Sporting.

This season, Airtel Malawi has raised the stakes by increasing the prize money to a whopping K35 million, up from K30 million last year. Teams will also benefit from enhanced participation rewards, with fees rising to K3 million per team from K2.5 million, and runners-up pocketing K12 million, up from K10 million.

According to Norah Chavula-Chirwa, Airtel Head of Brand and Public Relations, players will be further motivated to shine, with the “Man of the Match” prize jumping to K115,000 from K100,000 per game. The tournament is not just about the competition; it’s a celebration of talent, passion, and the unifying spirit of football.

To amplify fan engagement, Chavula Chirwa disclosed that the company has planned unique activities and rewards. The first fans to arrive at Kamuzu Stadium today will receive a Top 8 T-shirt, and additional engagement activities will feature various merchandise prizes.

“Come and witness the kickoff of Airtel Top 8 Season 8 as we celebrate football, community, and the boundless passion of Malawian sports,” said Chavula Chirwa. “Don’t miss your chance to be part of history and cheer on your favourite team in their quest for K35 million glory!”