The Rwandan community in Malawi gathered in Lilongwe to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

This solemn occasion brought together officials from the Malawian government and diplomats from various foreign countries to pay their respects and reflect on the tragic events that unfolded 31 years ago.

The genocide, which claimed over one million lives and displaced two million people, remains one of the darkest chapters in human history.

The commemoration serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating consequences of hatred, prejudice, and division.

In Rwanda, the national remembrance began with President Paul Kagame lighting the Flame of Hope at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi. The flame will burn for 100 days, symbolizing remembrance, resilience, and unity.

This ceremony marked the beginning of a week-long commemoration, with events taking place across the country and in Rwandan embassies worldwide.

The Rwandan community in Malawi echoed this sentiment, with attendees observing a minute of silence to honour the victims.

The commemoration also featured discussions, reflections, and testimonies from survivors, emphasizing the importance of unity, forgiveness, and reconciliation.

The international community has come together to acknowledge the significance of this event.

The United Nations General Assembly recognized April 7 as the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, urging member states and organizations to observe the day with meaningful actions and remembrance.

As the world marks this sombre anniversary, concerns have been raised about ongoing violence against the Tutsi community in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement Jean Damascene Bizimana expressed alarm over the silence of the international community regarding the plight of Congolese Tutsi refugees, drawing parallels to the 1994 genocide.

The East African Community has also been actively involved in commemorating the genocide.

In Arusha, Tanzania, the EAC Headquarters hosted a commemoration event, which included a walk to remember, a wreath-laying ceremony, and a keynote address by the EAC Secretary General.

This event brought together stakeholders from across the region to pay tribute to the victims and reaffirm their commitment to preventing similar atrocities.

The commemoration in Malawi and around the world serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of promoting unity, tolerance, and understanding.

As Rwandans and friends of Rwanda come together to honour the victims, they also reflect on the progress made towards healing, reconciliation, and rebuilding their nation.

In the words of Minister Bizimana, “The genocide against the Tutsi may have ended 31 years ago, but the ideology that drove it still threatens lives. We honour the past by standing firm against it—wherever it arises.” As the world marks this anniversary, the message is clear: Never Again must be more than a slogan; it must be a promise acted upon, with vigilance, justice, and global solidarity.