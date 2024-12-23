On Monday, December 16, 2024, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) held a crucial meeting to deliberate on the progress and challenges of the voter registration process in preparation for the highly anticipated September 2025 elections.

The commissioners reviewed several key issues, including the implementation of voter registration in three phases, the interpretation of electoral laws, and a significant court ruling affecting voter registration and national identification processes.

In light of these discussions and the need to comply with a High Court ruling, MEC announced a supplementary voter registration initiative to address gaps in the current voter register. Below are the key highlights of the supplementary exercise:

MEC has resolved to reopen voter registration centres in districts that were part of Phase 1 of the registration process.

The supplementary registration will run for five days and will target individuals who registered with the National Registration Bureau (NRB) between October 21, 2024, and the start of Phase 1 registration. This move ensures that eligible voters who could not register earlier are allowed to do so.

*Phase 1 Districts:*

Northern Region: Chitipa, Karonga, Karonga Town, and Mzuzu City

Central Region: Nkhotakota, Ntchisi, Salima, and Dedza

Southern Region: Balaka, Machinga, Chiradzulu, Neno, Phalombe, and Mulanje

For districts in Phases 2 and 3, the supplementary registration will focus on individuals who registered for national IDs during the registration period but were not issued ID cards, which are essential for voter registration.

Unlike Phase 1 districts, there will be no new national ID registrations at the centres. However, NRB officials will be present to assist individuals facing challenges with their ID documentation.

*Phase 2 Districts:*

Northern Region: Nkhata Bay, Rumphi, and Likoma

Central Region: Kasungu, Kasungu Municipality, Dowa, Mchinji, and Ntcheu

Southern Region: Zomba, Zomba City, Blantyre, Blantyre City, Thyolo, and Luchenza

*Phase 3 Districts:*

Northern Region: M’mbelwa (Mzimba)

Central Region: Lilongwe and Lilongwe City

Southern Region: Mangochi, Mangochi Municipality, Mwanza, Chikwawa, and Nsanje

The decision to conduct this supplementary registration was informed by a High Court ruling on October 25, 2024, in the case of George Chipwaila and Others vs. MEC and the Attorney General. The court emphasized that voter registration centres should not serve as venues for new national ID registrations but should accommodate NRB officials to assist those with ID-related challenges. MEC’s approach ensures adherence to this ruling while addressing the practical challenges faced by eligible voters.

MEC has assured the public that detailed schedules and guidelines for the supplementary registration exercise will be released in due course. The commission remains committed to ensuring that all eligible Malawians have the opportunity to register and participate in the democratic process.

The supplementary registration exercise reflects MEC’s recognition of the importance of inclusivity and fairness in the electoral process. By addressing challenges in voter registration, MEC is taking significant steps to uphold the integrity of the 2025 elections.

As Malawi approaches the next electoral cycle, this announcement underscores the need for continued collaboration among stakeholders to ensure that all eligible citizens have access to their right to vote.