Karonga-based rights activist Lytone Mangochi says a court order for fresh voter registrations in all phases has pushed the MCP’s rigging plans back to the drawing board, accusing MEC and NRB of wasting Malawian resources under the influence of the MCP.

Mangochi said the resources which Mec Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja and NRB Chief Mphatso Sambo have wasted to side with the MCPs rigging scheme could have gone towards procurement of medical drugs in the country’s health facilities and food for the hunger-stricken people.

He said the two institution officers did all their best, even defying court orders to allow citizens with or without national Identity Cards (IDs) to register, and as a result of this, fresh voter registration is demanding them to be away from it, they should be forced to resign.

Speaking through a video clip, Mangochi has thanked opposition party leaders for listening to what activists are telling them for the good of the elections in Malawi appealing to them to sit down as one, carrying the Smartmatic machine back to the sender.

Mangochi has appealed to all opposition party leaders, Secretary Generals, and Spokespersons of the DPP, AFORS, UDF, UTM and Peoples Party to send messages to their supporters to go and patronize voter registration centres across the country in their large numbers so that they vote out from government President Chalkwera and MCP.

He has advised opposition parties not to trust NICE Trust in providing voter and civic education to the public, claiming that NICE, just like Mec and NRB, are captured by the MCP as they have all destroyed voter registrations for all phases to help President Chakwera win by majority votes.

The activist said activists speak for the people on what is on the ground, and as such, they will continue to voice out their concerns that Mtalimanja and Sambo must resign with immediate effect before the fresh voter registration exercise starts in the country.

“Justice Mtalimanja and Sambo are useless people in the eyes of patriotic Malawians and have failed Malawians, we don’t need them to conduct this fresh voter registration exercise,” said Mangochi.

For the Smartmatic machine, Mangochi has advised Justice Mtalimanja and Sambo to take it to Kasiya in Lilongwe to be implemented there, saying Malawians are demanding manual vote counting in the centres as used in the previous elections.

Mangochi said lessons are being drawn in the neighbouring Mozambique.