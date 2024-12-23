As the festive season inspires acts of kindness, a remarkable group of women from Mzimba South has exemplified compassion and generosity. Known as Women of Substance, this coalition of civil servants is uplifting lives at Mzimba District Hospital by providing much-needed relief to patients and their families during a challenging time.

The group, comprising women from various government departments, delivered essential supplies such as sugar, salt, and soap to patients in need. They aimed to ease the burdens of families struggling to make ends meet, especially during the holiday season.

Annie Kachali, the group’s chairperson, shared the heartfelt motivation behind their initiative:

“We believe in spreading joy and hope, particularly during Christmas and New Year. This time, we chose to focus on children and families experiencing hardships. Our mission is to extend a helping hand and bring smiles to those in need,” she said.

Beyond their hospital outreach, the group has ambitious plans to support underprivileged children. Kachali unveiled their vision for a “School Basket” fund, aimed at helping students who cannot afford school fees.

“Today’s donation was made possible by contributions from local businesspeople and other well-wishers. We hope to expand our impact by addressing educational needs in the future,” she explained.

For patients like Gertrude Chisambi from Kamangadazi Village, the assistance was a blessing.

“This support came at the perfect time when many are struggling with necessities. I am truly thankful for their kindness,” she expressed.

Hospital matron Etta Kazakumanja praised the initiative and emphasized its significance.

“Many patients here lack the essentials for daily living. This donation has brought tremendous relief, and we are deeply grateful for the Women of Substance’s generosity,” she said.

Spending MK500,000 on this endeavour, the Women of Substance have demonstrated how collective efforts can change lives.

Their charitable work shines as a beacon of hope, inspiring others to embrace the true spirit of giving during this season of goodwill.