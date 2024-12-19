Members of Parliament in Nsanje are being blamed for withholding the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), a development which is negatively affecting the implementation of various projects meant to benefit the rural masses in the district.

This transpired during the District Full Council meeting on Wednesday in the council chamber.

Councillor for Chekere Ward Mike Kafalanji said the 2023/24 physical year has not been fully patronized, hence raising fears about the developments in the respective constituency.

He said it is very disappointing to see that resources are just being kept for no apparent reason.

“The funds are being held yet people are looking for developments in their respective areas,” he said.

Concurring with Kafalanji, Chigumukire Ward, Honest Sande alleged that as we are approaching the general elections, the parliamentarians are keeping the CDF for their gains.

He said there is a need for transparency and accountability by the Members of Parliament in how they are running the CDF resources.

In his remarks, Nsanje District Council Chair Cassim Hussein Ngwali told the council members that the issue of CDF funds should be referred to the various Area Development Committees (ADCs), where they are free to summon their respective Lawmakers.

“This can be discussed by themselves in the respective ADCs,” said the Chairperson.

