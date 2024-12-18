Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V of Maseko Ngoni has called on Maseko Ngoni people living in Zomba to remain united and to co-exist peacefully with other tribes.

Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V made the appeal at Gymkhana ground in Zomba where he joined Maseko Ngonis celebration.

Ngwenyama Gomani V hailed Maseko Ngoni in Zomba for organizing the celebration, which he said signified the unity of the Maseko Ngoni tribe.

He also thanked Yao Senior Chiefs Mlumbe and Malemia of Zomba for attending the Maseko Ngoni celebration.

“I appreciate how you love and honour me. I therefore appeal to you to stay in unity here in Zonba,” he said.

Senior Chief Mlumbe also thanked Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V for coming to celebrate their tribe with Maseko Ngoni living in Zomba.

The Senior Chief said he also promotes peace, unity and coexistence among tribes in his area.

Zomba City Mayor, who is also a councillor, Christopher Jana hailed lnkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V for gracing the Maseko Ngoni celebration in Zomba.

Maseko Ngoni from Blantyre, Thyolo and Ntcheu came to attend the celebration in Zomba, which was highlighted by Ngoni traditional dances.

To spice up the celebration, the Yao from Traditional Authority Mlumbe came with the Manganje dance.