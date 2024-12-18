The construction of an operating theatre at Chintheche Rural Hospital in Nkhata-Bay district which is located in Senior Chief Malanda’s area, promises to transform access to quality healthcare for thousands of residents.

For years, locals in Chintheche and surrounding areas have struggled to access emergency and surgical care, often travelling long distances to receive treatment. However, this new facility is set to change that.

Group Village Head Mutepelera of Chintheche expressed the community’s optimism about the project to Malawi24 “The speed of the work gives us hope,” he said. “Women will no longer have to endure long journeys for medical attention. This is a game-changer for our people.”

The project, funded by the Malawi Government through the National Local Government Finance Committee (NLGFC) and implemented by CLADS Construction Company at a cost of K365,894,948.87, is progressing steadily. According to William Gondwe, Technical Supervisor for Public Works in Nkhata Bay, construction is now 30% complete, with double-shift strategies ensuring faster progress.

“The contractor has addressed initial delays and is maintaining high standards of quality,” Gondwe noted. “We are optimistic about meeting the completion target of 120 working days.”

Community involvement has been pivotal to the project’s success. Olivia Banda, Chairperson of the Community Project Committee, emphasized the collaborative efforts of stakeholders.

“Regular monitoring by community members and the local council has created a sense of ownership,” she said. “This teamwork ensures the project meets the community’s expectations.”

Once completed, the operating theatre will significantly improve healthcare in Chintheche and beyond. Ward Councillor Spencer Khuni highlighted its importance, stating, “This facility will enhance emergency care and surgical services while reducing healthcare costs for our residents.”

As construction nears its final stages, excitement is building.

The Chintheche Rural Hospital operating theatre is more than just a building; it is a symbol of hope and progress, poised to save lives and elevate healthcare standards in Nkhata Bay.