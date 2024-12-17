Retired Supreme Court Judge Dunstain Mwaungulu has strongly criticized the findings of the inquiry into the aircraft accident that claimed the life of former Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and eight others, calling it incomplete and lacking accountability.

In a detailed statement posted on his Facebook page, Mwaungulu argued that the report sidestepped critical issues of civil and criminal culpability, prematurely concluding matters that required deeper investigation.

He pointed fingers at key decisions made by the Commander in Chief of the Malawi Defence Force and the Minister of Homeland Security, accusing them of allowing the use of what he described as “a decadent aircraft,” which he believes contributed to the tragic incident.

Mwaungulu further urged Parliament to leverage its oversight powers and thoroughly probe the circumstances surrounding the crash.

He called on the Attorney General and the Ministry of Justice to explore legal avenues for accountability, whether civil or criminal.

In response, Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information, Moses Kunkuyu, said President Lazarus Chakwera is currently reviewing the report and will decide on the appropriate course of action.

The fatal aircraft accident, which occurred earlier this year, continues to raise national concern, with citizens demanding clear answers and justice for DrDrhilima and the other victims.