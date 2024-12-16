The Seventh-day Adventist Mzimba Central Church is equipping its youth with more than just spiritual guidance—it is teaching them essential life skills through hands-on cooking lessons.

Recently, the church organized a unique cooking class for its Adventurers (ages 4–9) and Pathfinders (ages 10–14), attracting 15 Adventurers and 25 Pathfinders to learn practical kitchen skills.

Led by experienced instructors Esther Mwaungulu, Esther Sambani, and Alinane Nyirongo, the session covered meal preparation, fire safety, knife handling, and kitchen hygiene.

“We aimed to teach these young ones basic but important skills that everyone needs to have,” said Takondwa Mhone, the church’s youth director.

The interactive session encouraged the children to take an active role in the cooking process. They practised starting and managing a fire safely, preparing meals, and cleaning up afterwards.

Joy Namakhwa, one of the participants, shared her excitement: “We enjoyed it because we did almost everything ourselves.”

District Pastor Gerald Maduwani Banda emphasized the church’s holistic approach to youth development.

“As a church, we’re not only teaching children God’s word but also giving them practical lessons for everyday life,” he said.

By blending spiritual teachings with real-world skills, the Seventh-day Adventist Church is nurturing well-rounded individuals prepared for life’s challenges.