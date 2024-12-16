People’s Party (PP) has called on women in the country to actively participate in politics and contest in active positions in the 2025 general election.

Director of Women in the party, Beatrice Mwale, made the call at Robins Park in Zomba during a women’s conference.

She said the time has come now for women to stand up and participate actively in politics, saying women understand the welfare of people better.

Mwale, therefore, called on the women who attended the conference to vote for PP President Joyce Banda as Malawi’s next president in the 2025 presidential elections, saying Banda is the only leader who can transform Malawi.

The PP Director of Women, therefore, called on the women to mobilise men and eligible young people to vote for Joyce Banda as a leader, saying she is a visionary leader.

“Joyce Banda proved to be the best president from 2012 to 2014. Things were good in her tenure of office because we had plenty of fuel, stable electricity, and prices of goods were not that high compared to the current situation,” Mwale added.

Director of International Relations People’s Party, Edith Kachale Banda, said the women’s conference was meant to announce that Joyce Banda would contest the presidential election.

She said that other than that, the women’s conference was also aimed at encouraging women to vote for Joyce Banda come September next year.

The Director of International Relations also appealed to the women to vote for fellow women in the 2025 polls in line with the 50-50 campaign.

About 5000 women from many parts of Zomba attended the Robins Park meeting.