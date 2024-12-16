Chilobwe FC were on Sunday afternoon crowned champions of the MWK27 million Betika Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) Division One League after beating Chilomoni FC through post-match penalties.

Balaka Stadium was the epicentre of action as the Blantyre-based teams showcased thrilling performances, giving it all their energy.

The crowd that came to witness the finals of the league defied all odds, including enduring drizzle weather conditions brought about by cyclone Chido. However, at the end of regulation time, no score separated the two teams as the score tied at 0-0.

The game had been a back-and-forth battle, with each team trading goals and neither able to gain a clear advantage. As the final whistle blew, the teams prepared for the ultimate test of nerves: a penalty shootout.

However, it was Chilobwe FC who emerged victorious, winning the penalty shootout 4-2.

Chilomoni FC’s first assistant coach, Bongani Kaipa, blamed their loss on poor officiation.

Despite the defeat, Kaipa was optimistic that his side was better and anticipated more exciting performances as they match into the premier division league.

His opponent, Henry Solomon, was all over the moon with his side’s victory and emphasized beefing up his squad as they, too, progressed into the premier division league.

“We are excited to have been crowned champions of the league. However, there is a need for us to beef up our squad in readiness for a challenging experience in the premier division league,” said Solomon.

Betika Malawi representative Dalitso Mangwe expressed optimism that the league has indeed lived up to their expectations of nurturing talent in the young stars at the grassroots level.

The Champions, Chilobwe FC cart home a trophy and a monetary price of MWK5 million.