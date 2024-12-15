Victor Kachepatsonga has won this year’s Seedco Mkango SC 665 golf tournament challenge played at the Lilongwe Golf Club from Friday, 13th December to Saturday, 14 December 2024.

He emerged as the winner in the professional category and took home a K1.5 million kwacha and a trophy.

Gift Landis won in the champions category and pocketed K650 000 plus a bag of maize seed.

In the ladies category, Fortune Lee emerged as the winner and received K500 000, a trophy and a bag of maize seed.

Speaking after being crowned champion, Kachepatsonga said he was happy to win the professional category and that winning the tournament means a lot to him.

“Winning this golf tournament challenge it’s a big thing for me. It was very tough; it wasn’t easy from day one. But am happy that I managed to win this tournament,” he explained.

Speaking to Malawi24 SeedCo marketing manager Oneka Sitali said she was happy with the golf tournament challenge and turnout, as 163 golfers participated in the tournament.

“Today, we had a golf challenge as we are launching our new product, Mkango SC665. For this year’s tournament, we have witnessed a lot of golfers come to participate in the tournament, and this is encouraging for us as a company, knowing that a lot of people are behind Seedco and a lot of people have trusted Seedco products. So this is not just about business but this is about the relationship we have with the communities,” she explained.

According to Sitali, the event brought together industry experts, farmers, and agricultural enthusiasts to celebrate this groundbreaking innovation and its potential to transform agriculture in the country.

“Today, we introduced the latest product innovation, the Mkango SC 665 hybrid maize variety, which is to complement the existing Mkango 600 series. This cutting-edge seed is designed to transform maize farming practices across Malawi, offering a resilient and high-yielding solution tailored to the country’s diverse agricultural landscape” said Sitali.