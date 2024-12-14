The tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others left a devastating impact on the nation. A grim detail emerging from the ongoing inquiry is the condition of the victim’s bodies, which were nearly all disfigured due to the severity of the crash.

According to evidence presented to the Commission of Inquiry, the disfigurement of the bodies led authorities and medical personnel to advise families against viewing them. The recommendation was made to spare grieving relatives from the potential trauma of witnessing the physical state of their loved ones.

“This decision was not made lightly but with the utmost sensitivity to the emotional toll it could take on the families,” a source close to the inquiry explained.

The extent of the disfigurement posed challenges for the identification process. Advanced forensic techniques, including DNA testing, had to be employed to ensure accurate identification of the victims. The families were informed about these measures and reassured that every effort was made to handle the remains with dignity.

For the grieving families, the inability to view the bodies added another layer of pain to an already unbearable loss. However, many have expressed gratitude for the measures taken to protect them from additional emotional harm.

This revelation also underscores the devastating force of the crash and the urgent need to address safety protocols to prevent future tragedies.

As the Commission of Inquiry, chaired by Justice Jabbar Alide, prepares to release its findings, the nation awaits answers to the critical questions surrounding the crash. The report is expected to shed light on the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy, including the causes of the crash and the decision-making processes involved.

The plane crash remains one of the darkest moments in Malawi’s history, and the inquiry’s findings will be crucial in ensuring accountability, closure for families, and improved aviation safety in the future.