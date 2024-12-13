It has been revealed that female sex workers (FSW) in Malawi face significant societal challenges, often rooted in cultural and religious misunderstandings.

Tithandizane, a prominent organization dedicated to supporting FSW, is addressing these issues by emphasizing the importance of human rights education to empower these women and improve their lives.

Henry Chikoti, Director of Finance and Administration for Tithandizane FSW, has told Journalist in Blantyre that misconceptions about sex work in Malawi often stem from cultural and religious beliefs, leading to discrimination and a lack of recognition of diversity.

This has left many FSWs vulnerable and at a disadvantage in society.

To counter this, Tithandizane has launched the “Know Your Rights” campaign, aiming to educate sex workers about their legal rights and responsibilities.

The initiative also seeks to bridge the gap between sex workers and law enforcement, reducing conflicts and promoting understanding. In addition, Tithandizane is pushing for legal reforms to better protect sex workers’ rights.

Beyond legal education, Chikoti highlighted Tithandizane’s efforts to equip sex workers with entrepreneurial skills, offering them opportunities to diversify their income sources and reduce their reliance on sex work driven by poverty.

By empowering female sex workers with knowledge, skills, and advocacy, Tithandizane hopes to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for these women, advocating for their dignity, rights, and economic opportunities.