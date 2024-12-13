In an effort to reshape the narrative around local governance, M’mbelwa District Council Chairperson Morgan Tembo has urged journalists to focus more on the council’s achievements in improving community welfare.

Speaking during his closing remarks at a full council session, Tembo stressed the importance of balanced reporting that showcases progress alongside challenges.

“We have achieved significant milestones that deserve public recognition,” Tembo said. “From improving infrastructure to advancing education and healthcare, our work has made a real difference in people’s lives. I urge journalists to report on these positive developments, not just the challenges.”

Tembo highlighted several impactful projects, including the development of parks, road maintenance, and initiatives to enhance local healthcare and education systems.

He argued that increased media coverage of such efforts would promote constructive engagement between the council and the community.

However, the call was met with a reminder of journalism’s role as a watchdog. Ephraim Mkali Banda, Chairperson of the Hora Press Club, praised local journalists for their professionalism and dedication to exposing malpractice in public offices.

“Journalists in Mzimba are doing commendable work by holding leaders accountable,” Banda said. “As the fourth estate, we are here to provide checks and balances, and we won’t shy away from exposing wrongdoing.”

While Tembo’s appeal calls for a broader perspective in reporting, Banda’s response highlights the delicate balance between celebrating progress and ensuring accountability in governance.

By Flora Banda