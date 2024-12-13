In a bid to address critical issues and make key decisions, M’mbelwa District Council is convening an extraordinary full council meeting on Friday.

This meeting, which brought together council members, local leaders, and relevant stakeholders, focused on pressing matters affecting the district.

The agenda for the day included discussions on developmental projects, budget reviews, and updates on service delivery in sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure.

The council also addressed emerging challenges and devised strategies to enhance the well-being of its residents.

In his opening remarks, District Commissioner (DC) Rodney Simwaka emphasized the importance of such gatherings in fostering accountability and ensuring that the district remains on track with its goals.

“This extraordinary session is critical for discussing and approving urgent matters that cannot wait for the regular meetings. It reflects our commitment to transparent governance and swift decision-making,” Simwaka said.

The extraordinary full council meeting underscores M’mbelwa District Council’s dedication to addressing the needs of its people and responding promptly to issues that demand immediate attention.