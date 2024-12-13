People’s Party (PP) aspiring Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa, Edith Kachale Banda, has promised a lot of development activities in the constituency once she gets a parliamentary seat in the 2025 Tripartite Elections.

Kachale Banda, who is a daughter of former President Joyce Banda, made the remarks at Songani, Group Village head Masambuka’s a, where she addressed a political gathering.

She observed that people in the Zomba Malosa Constituency have been denied a lot of developmental activities since 2019.

“I have many good things that l will do for the people of Zomba Malosa. Among others, I will build houses for the elderly, rehabilitate bridges and will also upgrade Songani community ground to a stadium to promote sporting activities,” she said.

She also revealed that her party will deal with hunger such that maize will be available on top of providing flour for programs in community-based child care centres.

Kachale Banda also promised to economically empower women and young people in the constituency by introducing them to various business ventures that should improve their income and sustain their livelihood.

On Voters Registration phase 2, she said she was not satisfied with the exercise, saying many eligible voters did not register due to the unavailability of NRB staff in some registration centres in the Zomba Malosa constituency.

The aspirant, therefore, asked the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to redo the exercise in Zomba Malosa to allow those who did not register to get registered in the voter’s roll so that they should be able to vote in the 2025 general election.

Group Village head Masambuka said people in Zomba Malosa face numerous challenges, such as hunger on top of mobility problems when crossing the Songani River.

He, therefore, asked Banda to address the hunger problem and construct a bridge at Songani River for easy mobility.

Group Village head Masambuka assured Kachale Banda that chiefs and people in the area are ready to vote for her come 2025 parliamentary elections for better livelihood and sustainable development.

58 traditional leaders and their subjects around Songani attended the rally.