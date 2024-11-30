Member of Parliament for Machinga East Constituency Ajiru Kalitendere has asked the Government through the Ministry of Local Government and National Unity to consider constructing a modern market in his constituency at Mkwakwata area, group village headman Chimbira, TA Msale.

The legislator made the request yesterday in parliament.

Speaking to Malawi24 after the parliament session, Kalitendere said the government need to construct the modern market at the Mkakwata border to improve the development of the area and Machinga district as a whole.

“The place is bordering with Mozambique and there is a lot of trading happening at that place. So my concern was to say from that market we could improve the revenue which we get from outside, because Mozambique and that side of Nyambi, there is no proper border and market, but the place is passable. So if we can develop this place, then the economy of Machinga will grow,” said Kalitendere.

According to Kalitendere, the place is always full of different merchandise from Mozambique as well as Malawi, and no collection of revenue is happening because there is no modern market, hence the need to have one.

“If you go at the place some days, you will find that the place is full of different merchandise from Mozambique and also Malawi, but yet we are not collecting revenue because there is no any market, so I was saying if they give us that market, indeed the area will be developed,” he explained.

In his response, Minister of Local Government and Unity Richard Chimwendo Banda said the place is indeed important, but it will be considered in the next budget.