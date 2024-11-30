Severe rains and strong winds that began on Friday night have left a trail of destruction in the Nkhata-Bay area, particularly affecting Group Village Head Kamoza under Senior Chief Mkumbira.

The heavy downpours have displaced over 18 families, leaving them without shelter as their homes and belongings were severely damaged.

Cyria Adamana Nyamwera, the Councillor for Nkhata-Bay Boma Ward, reported on Saturday that many families were caught off guard by the intense weather.

“Currently, 18 families are known to have their homes destroyed, with others suffering damage to their property, including the loss of iron roofing sheets,” he said. Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries, though the ongoing rains continue to pose a threat.

Nkhata-Bay District Council Spokesperson Chisomo Kambandanga confirmed that the council has been informed of the damage and is conducting assessments.

“The rains have also affected kiosks at the new Nkhata-Bay Boma market, the car park for the District Council, and caused the roof of Kalambwe CCAP church to collapse,” he explained. Once the verification process is completed, the council will send a detailed report to the relevant authorities for further action.

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has warned that Nkhata-Bay will continue to experience rainfall throughout the day, with weather monitoring efforts ongoing to assess the situation.