At least 196 students have graduated with Bachelor’s Degrees and Diplomas in various programmes from Destiny College of Leadership and Development Studies in Balaka District with a call to strive for moral and ethical excellence.

The College’s Principal, Bishop Andrew Mankhanamba, who is also the presiding Bishop for Destiny Ministries International, challenged the graduands to embrace a high sense of moral integrity, citing that moral and ethical decay in various leaders has raised serious implications on the development of the country.

“The whole reason we are crying as a country on the issues of corruption, bribery and abuse of public resources is because there is some kind of moral and ethical decay in terms of leadership.

“We have reached a point where people are selfish and self-centred —as long as it is good with me, then it is ok,” said Mankhanamba.

He, therefore, called on the graduates to remain committed to upholding moral and ethical principles in their respective workplaces.

The college, in partnership with Springdale University—United Kingdom and Gull University—California, on Saturday, awarded bachelor’s degrees in Social work and also diplomas in leadership and development studies, diplomas in community leadership, as well as diplomas in advanced community leadership.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer for Africa for SDGs and also Africa Regional Director for the International Christian Youth Africa—ICY Africa, Dr Joe Bonga, expressed excitement to see that the college has aligned itself towards promoting quality education that is transformative and equitable to both young men and women on top of providing solutions to various challenges across the societies.

“We are excited because the college is striving to provide space for young people to not just talk about change but to be the actual drivers of change,” said Dr.Bonga.

Guest of honour at the ceremony, Director of Health and Social Services for Balaka District Council, Dr Chimwemwe Thambo, commended the college for playing a vital role in complementing the government’s effort to raise the quality of education standards in the district.

One of the graduates, Swittan Wemba, said he is now geared to go flat-out and contribute positively to the development of the country through the provision of various interventions.

The college has also announced plans to start offering apprenticeship programs shortly.