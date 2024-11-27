FINCA Malawi’s “Let’s Go Savings” Promotion has achieved remarkable success, registering an impressive turnout that demonstrates the growing awareness and adoption of savings habits among Malawians.

Speaking on Tuesday in Blantyre during the first and second draws of the promotion, the firm’s Marketing Manager, Takondwa Chirwa, expressed excitement that the promotion is meeting its core purpose of encouraging Malawians to cultivate disciplined saving habits while equipping them with financial management skills.

“We are happy to announce that we’ve had an overwhelming response from our customers,” Chirwa said. “In the first month, we had 1,201 entries; in the second month, we had 4,269 entries. In total, we have 5,470 entries. This is no mean achievement.”

The two draws, which were witnessed by officials from the Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) and journalists, saw 10 winners receive MK50,000 shopping vouchers each, 10 customers win FINCA-branded thermal mugs, and six customers win a heater/fan each.

To enter the promotion, which was launched on September 27, 2024, and ends on December 20, 2024, customers are required to either open a Phindu Savings or Fixed Deposit account or use their existing accounts to deposit a minimum of MK10,000 in Phindu Savings and a minimum of MK100,000 in a Fixed Deposit account for a minimum of three months.

FINCA’s initiative is part of its broader efforts to promote financial inclusion and stability in Malawi. By encouraging customers to save and manage their finances effectively, FINCA is contributing to the development of a more financially resilient and secure community.