Mighty Mukuru Wanderers secured a thrilling 4-1 victory over Creck Sporting Club in the post-match penalties, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Castel Challenge Cup.

The match played at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday ended in a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time.

Sporting Club’s Hadji Wali broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, but Clement Nyondo equalized for Wanderers in the 66th minute. Despite the Lali Luban boys’ relentless pressure, Creck’s solid defence forced the game into post-match penalties.

The Nomads’ shot-stopper, William Thole, proved to be the hero of the day, skillfully saving two penalties and scoring one. His outstanding performance ignited excitement among the Wanderers’ fans, securing a 4-1 win in the penalty shootout.

With this victory, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers advance to the quarterfinals of the Castel Challenge Cup, while Creck Sporting Club bows out of the competition. Wanderers’ fans will be eagerly awaiting their team’s next match, hoping to end their trophy-less streak.

They will now face the winner between Bangwe All Stars and FOMO in the last eight.

This cup has given Wanderers an opportunity to win something at the end of the season, having missed out on the FDH Bank Cup and the Airtel Top 8 Cup.

The Nomads are currently trailing Silver Strikers in the TNM Super League championship race.