A concerning health crisis is unfolding in Mzuzu, where an alarming rise in pellagra cases is highlighting the growing threat of malnutrition in the region.

Mzuzu Central Hospital has been overwhelmed with an average of 35 new patients each month, a trend that has sharply increased over the last two months.

This surge is raising urgent alarms among health professionals about the escalating malnutrition crisis in Northern Malawi.

Pellagra, a potentially fatal disease caused by a deficiency of niacin (Vitamin B3), is manifesting in its classic symptoms of diarrhoea, dermatitis, dementia, and, if left untreated, death. It is directly linked to poor nutrition, especially in communities struggling with poverty and food insecurity.

Experts warn that the resurgence of pellagra serves as a stark reminder of the region’s growing nutritional challenges.

Clement Mtika, a health worker at Mzuzu Central Hospital, shared that the clinic now sees at least three new cases every day.

“In the past two months, we’ve witnessed a significant rise, with about 35 new patients per month. It’s becoming a major concern,” Mtika stated.

Arnold Kayira, a human nutrition expert, explained that pellagra results from insufficient niacin intake, which is crucial for energy production and the proper functioning of the skin, nerves, and digestive system.

Symptoms include skin rashes, digestive issues, and neurological disturbances, with the skin developing dark spots when exposed to sunlight.

Kayira emphasized that early diagnosis and treatment are crucial, as untreated pellagra can lead to severe health complications or even death.

“We have the knowledge and resources to treat pellagra effectively. It’s essential for people to seek medical help as soon as symptoms appear,” he urged.

The rise in pellagra cases signals a deeper issue of food insecurity and inadequate nutrition in the Northern region.

In response, Mzuzu Central Hospital is ramping up efforts to treat affected individuals and raise awareness about the importance of proper nutrition.

Experts stress the need for preventive measures, such as improved public awareness, early intervention, and ensuring a diet rich in niacin, to combat the dangerous return of pellagra.