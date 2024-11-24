The United Transformation Movement (UTM) has confirmed that its President, Dalitso Kabambe and other members, will actively participate in CDEDI-organised national demonstrations to take place in Lilongwe on Monday, 25th November 2024.

The UTM has endorsed the demonstration and vigils to be held at the Mec Head office in Lilongwe for the government to address the fuel crisis and electoral issues as observed in the first and second phases of the Voter Registration exercise.

The party says the participation of Kabambe is a call to the government to emphasize the urgency of addressing the peoples’ concerns and finding practical, sustainable solutions, echoing the demand for halting the voter registration exercise until the NRB is fully prepared to register all eligible citizens.

In a statement endorsing the demos, the UTM has urged all demonstrators to maintain peace and responsibility during the protests and calls on authorities to uphold the constitutional rights of all participants by refraining from intimidation or interference.

In a Revolutionary endorsement statement signed by Muvi wa Chilungamo Revolutionary Party’s Secretary General Bishop Greyson Mikuwa, the MRP has warned MCP against any attempt to thwart or stifle this democratic right of citizens enshrined in the Supreme law of the country.

The MRP says infringing on the rights of people has heavy and punishable consequences in a new democratic Malawi, advising the MCP to cease curtailing and blocking Democracy in Malawi but letting the people embrace their democratic and civil liberties.

“The Revolutionary party is disappointed by MCP and President Lazarus Chakwera’s complete failure from lawlessness to bad governance, scarcity of forex and fuel, persistent poverty where citizens are eating poisonous wild plants for food, economic fallout and excessive corruption, tribalism and violence,” reads MRP statement in part.

On his part, Karonga-based rights activist Lytone Mangochi has called on all opposition leaders from DPP, UTM, UDF, AFORD, PP, MRP and others to participate in Monday’s national demonstrations as this will send a strong warning to the MCP that Malawians are saying “NO” to Smartmatic machine and vote rigging scheme by the MCP.

Mangochi said he is expecting to see George Chaponda, Atupele Muluzi, Timothy Mtambo, Enoch Chihana, Alfred Gangata, Bishop Mbewe, Kondwani Nankhumwa, and many others to join hands with their supporters that Malawians do not want war in their country.

“Do not only mobilize your supporters to grace the demonstrations but you need to be physically present that you are a trusted leader by your supporters to liberate Malawi from the jaws of the crocodiles,” he said.