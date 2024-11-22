With voter registration set to commence next week in Mzimba District, District Commissioner Rodney Simwaka has called on residents to actively participate in the process to shape the future leadership of their communities.

Speaking in an interview, Simwaka emphasized the importance of registering, especially for young people who have reached or will soon reach the voting age of 18. He urged eligible residents to seize the opportunity to make their voices heard.

“We encourage everyone in Mzimba to register in large numbers. This is your chance to choose leaders who will represent your interests and drive development in our district,” said Simwaka.

The commissioner also clarified the criteria for voter registration, noting that possessing a national ID alone is not enough. “Your ID will be scanned to verify if you meet the age requirement. While national IDs are issued from age 16, only those 18 or older by voting day are eligible to register and vote,” he explained.

Simwaka highlighted the broader significance of voter registration, emphasizing its role in strengthening democracy.

He pointed out that registering to vote not only allows individuals to elect leaders who represent their aspirations but also fosters inclusivity by involving marginalized groups in governance.

Moreover, increased voter turnout enhances accountability and promotes community-driven development.

The voter registration exercise in Mzimba is set to run from November 28 to December 11. Simwaka urged residents to spread the word and ensure no eligible voter is left behind in this critical process.