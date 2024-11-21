The government, through senior police officials, has called on Sylvester Namiwa, the Executive Director of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), to cancel the protests scheduled for Thursday, November 21.

Authorities have cited the unavailability of police officers, who they say will be occupied with other responsibilities on the day.

In a statement, government spokespersons stressed that the protests would strain the already limited resources of law enforcement agencies, making it difficult to guarantee safety and security during the demonstrations.

“We appeal to Mr. Namiwa and the CDEDI to reconsider their plans. The Malawi Police Service will be fully engaged in other critical operations, and accommodating protests on this date may pose significant challenges,” read part of the statement.

Despite the request, Namiwa has yet to respond publicly to the government’s plea. The planned demonstrations aim to highlight concerns over governance, economic mismanagement, and other pressing national issues.

In recent weeks, CDEDI has been vocal about holding authorities accountable, accusing the government of stifling civil liberties and failing to address the economic hardships Malawians are facing.

The government’s call has sparked mixed reactions from the public. Supporters of the protests argue that demonstrations are a constitutional right and should not be hindered by logistical concerns. On the other hand, some citizens believe rescheduling the protests could help ensure better coordination and security.

Political analyst Henry Kachale noted that the government’s appeal could be perceived as an attempt to suppress dissent.

“While the government’s reasons may be legitimate, they need to ensure that their actions are not seen as undermining people’s right to peaceful protests,” Kachale said.

It remains to be seen whether Namiwa will heed the government’s request or proceed with the demonstrations. If the protests go ahead, the onus will be on both the organizers and the authorities to ensure they remain peaceful and orderly.

As Malawians continue to grapple with socio-economic challenges, the tension surrounding these planned protests underscores the growing need for dialogue between civil society and the government.