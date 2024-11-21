The planting season in Kasungu has begun, bringing the promise of a fruitful harvest. However, this promise is fading for many farmers due to a critical failure in the Affordable Input Program (AIP).

Designed to provide subsidized seeds and fertilizers, the program has stumbled, leaving farmers unable to access essential inputs just as the rains begin.

In areas like Chisinga, Chulu, and Mphomwa, farmers are stuck in long queues at distribution centres, only to be turned away because of mismatched identification details.

This technical error threatens to derail their plans, with the narrow planting window quickly slipping away.

Concerned about the growing crisis, community leader Charles Dokera from Kasungu North West Constituency has spearheaded an appeal to Agriculture Minister Sam Kawale.

“Farmers are running out of time,” Dokera warned. “Without immediate action, this glitch could wipe out an entire season’s efforts, undermining food security in the region.”

The appeal emphasizes the urgency of resolving the issue and urges a full investigation to prevent future disruptions. For small-scale farmers reliant on the AIP, every delay puts their livelihoods at greater risk.

As the rains soak the fields, farmers anxiously await a solution, their dreams of a successful harvest dependent on the government’s swift intervention.

Whether the program can recover in time remains the pivotal question for Kasungu’s farming community.