In a major step toward fostering sustainable growth, the Ministry of Gender, Community Development, and Social Welfare has launched the National Community Development Policy (2024-2029) and inaugurated Community Development Month at Rukulu Primary School in Mzimba District.

Presiding over the event, Minister Jean Sendeza praised Mzimba for leading in self-help initiatives, describing them as the cornerstone of sustainable development.

“Projects like building bridges, classrooms, and roads instill a sense of ownership in communities, empowering them to take charge of their futures,” she said.

Mzimba was specifically chosen for the launch due to its exemplary efforts in community-led development. According to Janet Nyekanyeka, the ministry’s Director of Research and Planning, the district has set a benchmark for grassroots innovation and resilience.

Traditional Authority Khosolo highlighted how self-help projects, such as constructing roads, have addressed challenges like poor market access.

“Communities here recognized the need to improve connectivity and livelihoods, and they acted,” he said.

Topsy Kachere, Principal Community Development Officer for M’mbelwa District Council, credited the success to the people’s commitment. “From building teachers’ houses to roads, Mzimba has demonstrated what can be achieved when communities work together.”

The National Community Development Policy and the month-long initiative aim to inspire similar efforts across Malawi, emphasizing that development is a collective responsibility, not just the government’s role.

The launch marks a new chapter for Malawi’s rural communities, with Mzimba leading the way as a model for sustainable progress.