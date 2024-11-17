The Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) has expressed deep shock and concern over the harassment and intimidation of sports journalists at Civo Club House on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The incident occurred during a press briefing by Austin Ajawa, where he announced the sponsorship of district leagues. As reporters attempted to conduct interviews, a group of bouncers and masked individuals forcibly ordered them to leave the premises.

In a disturbing escalation, the hoodlums demanded that camera personnel delete any footage that captured their aggressive actions. Mibawa Television reporter Adrian Mvula was physically manhandled, and his smartphone was confiscated by the perpetrators, who attempted to delete footage before returning the device to him.

SWAM strongly condemns these reprehensible acts, which pose a serious threat to media freedom.

“Such behaviour is not only an infringement on journalists’ rights but also a traumatic experience for those simply carrying out their professional duties, as guaranteed by the Constitution of Malawi,” SWAM stated.

In light of this incident, SWAM calls on all football stakeholders to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of journalists and their equipment during media coverage. SWAM also urges all involved parties to foster an environment where press freedom is respected and protected.