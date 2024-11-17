As the United Transformation Movement (UTM) holds its much-anticipated convention today, party members and supporters have expressed hope that the new leadership will uphold the legacy and vision of its late leader, Saulos Chilima.

Speaking during the opening of the convention, party officials emphasized the need for delegates to elect a leader who reflects the ideals and principles championed by Chilima.

“It is our prayer that today, UTM will elect a leader that, if Saulos Chilima was here, he would approve of the person,” one senior member stated. “It is our prayer that UTM will elect a leader that will promote, protect, and jealously safeguard the vision that the great man Chilima espoused.”

Chilima, who passed away earlier this year, was celebrated as a visionary leader committed to transforming Malawi through policies that prioritized youth empowerment, economic growth, and governance reforms.

His leadership saw UTM rise to prominence as a formidable political force in Malawi’s political landscape. As the party navigates the future without him, there is a strong push to ensure that his vision remains central to UTM’s agenda.

The convention is expected to elect a new president, with candidates including Dalitso Kabambe, Newton Kambala, Matthews Mtumbuka, and Patricia Kaliati in the running. Delegates are tasked with choosing a leader who can unite the party and advance its mission.

Party officials reminded delegates of the importance of unity and collective purpose during this critical moment.

“Let us remember that this is not just about choosing a leader; it is about choosing the future of UTM,” another official remarked. “We must elect someone who embodies the values of integrity, service, and vision that Chilima stood for.”

As UTM’s delegates cast their votes, the nation watches closely, eager to see the outcome of this defining moment in the party’s history. The hope among many is that the elected leader will honour Chilima’s legacy and chart a path forward that reflects his transformative vision for Malawi.

The results of today’s convention will undoubtedly set the tone for UTM’s role in shaping Malawi’s political and developmental future.