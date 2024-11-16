With nine months remaining before September 16, 2025, general elections, President Lazarus Chakwera has promised to construct 900 health facilities to improve the country’s healthcare system.

Chakwera made remarks during his speech at Chimwaza Trading Centre in Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa district during a whistle-stop tour, where he stated his government’s plans for health infrastructure development.

The President was responding to calls from Traditional Authority Mponela for the construction of a health post at Chimwaza, claiming his people are struggling with long distances to access healthcare.

He said: “As a government, we plan to have a health post within every five kilometres as a way of achieving universal access to health facilities. The construction of 900 health centres across the country has already started, and Chimwaza will also be considered for a health post.”

He stated that despite various challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Cyclone Freddy, his administration remains committed to fulfilling its promises to the people of Malawi, including the rehabilitation of the M1 road that runs through Dowa.

The president is currently having whistle-stop tours in some areas of the central region’s districts.