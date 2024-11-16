The Commission of Inquiry investigating the tragic June 10, 2024, military plane crash that claimed the lives of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others has expressed disappointment over the lack of public participation in its ongoing investigation.

An update released by the commission, signed by chairperson Justice Jabber Alide, reveals that despite widespread publicity, only one individual has voluntarily provided information. This is in stark contrast to the commission’s expectations, given the significant public interest and extensive debate the accident generated across social and mainstream media.

“Considering the national interest and the wide debate that the aircraft accident generated and the subsequent calls for the inquiry in both the social and mainstream media, the Commission expected that members of the public were going to respond to the commission’s call,” reads part of the statement.

The commission has, however, made notable progress in its investigative phases. During Phase 1 in the Northern Region and Phase 2 in the Eastern Region, it conducted site visits to all relevant locations, including the Malawi Air Force, Zomba Air Force Base, and Zomba District Council. The commission also interviewed 55 witnesses and gathered critical information.

The inquiry has now moved to its third phase in the Southern Region, focusing on Blantyre, where it will continue its work from November 15 to 16.

The lack of public response raises concerns about the challenges of obtaining valuable evidence in such high-profile investigations. It also highlights the need for broader awareness and reassurance to encourage more individuals to come forward.

The commission has reiterated its call for anyone with relevant information to contribute to the inquiry, emphasizing the importance of public cooperation in uncovering the truth behind this national tragedy.

As the investigation progresses, all eyes remain on the commission’s findings, which are expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the crash and provide recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future.