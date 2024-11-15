The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to using both physical and electronic methods to transmit results in the September 2025 General Election.

This approach aims to ensure efficiency and transparency in the electoral process, according to MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja.

Addressing concerns raised by political parties about the use of Election Management Devices (EMDs) in the results transmission process, Mtalimanja clarified that MEC is still in the process of developing a results management module for these devices. She assured stakeholders that they would be consulted once the module was ready.

Mtalimanja’s remarks came after questions about a statement by former MEC chairperson Chifundo Kachale, who had previously indicated that the devices would be used solely for voter registration.

In response, Mtalimanja said, “I cannot speak to the context of the former chairperson’s comments, but our operational plan clearly states that results transmission will incorporate both physical and electronic methods.”

The Commission’s dual system is designed to ensure greater reliability in the election process, addressing potential challenges that may arise from relying on either method alone.