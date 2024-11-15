The Greenbelt Authority (GBA), in partnership with the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), has launched a new Access to Information (ATI) Manual aimed at making it easier for people to request information.

The goal of this initiative is to promote transparency and build trust among communities impacted by GBA projects.

Speaking during the launch at a stakeholder meeting at the Nthola Ilola Irrigation Scheme in Karonga District, Sam Majamanda, GBA’s Public Relations Officer, explained that the manual is a useful tool for helping people understand their rights to access information and how they can request it.

He further emphasized the importance of these meetings in ensuring clear communication and addressing any misunderstandings.

“Good communication is key to stopping misinformation, and the manual is designed to guide people on how to formally request information, making the process easier for everyone”, said Majamanda.

Sub-Traditional Authority Mwangolera, whose area includes the Nthola Ilola Scheme, expressed gratitude to GBA for creating the manual. He suggested that it should be made even simpler to ensure that everyone, regardless of their education level, can use it effectively.

Biton Mwalweni, President of the Nthola Ilola Irrigation Scheme, described the meeting as an “eye-opener” for many participants. He highlighted the importance of such initiatives in educating people about their rights to access information and promoting transparency in project management.

Mwalweni emphasized that ensuring all stakeholders are well-informed is crucial for community development.

The GBA’s efforts underscore its commitment to transparency and accountability, particularly in rural areas where access to information is often limited.

By providing stakeholders with the tools and knowledge they need, the GBA aims to create more informed communities capable of actively engaging in monitoring the projects that affect them.