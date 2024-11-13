The Mzimba district Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are set to hold elections tomorrow to choose new leaders.

Christopher Melele, the current Chairperson and Executive Director of the Mzimba Institute for Development Communication Trust (MIDCT), explained that the term of the current leadership team has ended. According to their constitution, it is time to elect new leaders.

Melele shared that funding for the elections has been secured from a sponsoring organization. He also mentioned that MIDCT intends to run for the Chairperson position again.

Around thirty delegates from various organizations are expected to cast their votes, with Mzimba MEC officers overseeing the process to ensure it is fair and credible.

Kennedy Kumwenda, District Non-Governmental Regulatory Authority (NGORA) officer, has expressed support for the continued presence of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Mzimba. According to Kumwenda, CSOs have historically played an important role in the district, contributing to community development in various ways.

With elections scheduled for tomorrow, NGORA sees this as an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to serving the Mzimba community. Their goal is to ensure effective coordination among NGOs operating in the area and to maintain oversight of development projects.

Kumwenda also emphasized NGORA’s ongoing commitment to collaborating with the network of organizations in Mzimba and expressed readiness to work with any new members who may join following the elections.

The positions open for election include Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Secretary, Vice Secretary, Treasurer, and five additional executive members.

The newly appointed officials will be in office for two years.